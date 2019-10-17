



For 19 years, the Baltimore Running Festival has filled Charm City streets with runners and the spectators who cheer on their achievement.

This year, runners from all 50 states and 17 countries will run side-by-side to the finish line.

With a huge economic impact and millions of dollars donated to charity, Mayor Jack Young said he’s excited to once again cheer runners on.

“In every neighborhood, people lined the streets to cheer runners and handle food and water,” Young said. “It is truly a wonderful community event for our city, and I can’t wait.”

Officers will deploy throughout the city to direct traffic and guide runners toward the finish line. Drivers are encouraged to make travel arrangements ahead of the event.

“We want everyone to be aware that the race is going on this week, and it’s going on Saturday, and we want people to have a plan,” Jeremy Silbert, of the Baltimore Police Department, said. “Know if you plan on coming downtown where you’re going to park how you’re going to get downtown and how you’re going to go home at the end of the day.”

Officials said whether running or watching the race, it is important to be aware of your surroundings. Police encourage the public to look out for one another, and if you see something, say something.

The full marathon kicks off at 8 a.m. The half marathon starts at 9:45 a.m.

For a map of the marathon, click here.