BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Representative Elijah Cummings died early Thursday morning, according to his office.
He was 68.
He died at 2:45 a.m due to complications from longstanding health challenges.
More details are expected to be released later today.
Cummings had represented Maryland’s 7th congressional district since 1996 when he won a special election.
In January 2019 he became chair of the House Oversight Committee.
In addition to his law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law, Cummings received 12 honorary degrees.
The condolences have already begun rolling in on the news of Cummings passing from city and state leaders, as well as the Baltimore community all around.
“Rest easy, Congressman. We love you and will draw strength by remembering your selfless acts of service and dedication to pursuing equality and basic human rights for all people,” Baltimore Mayor Jack Young statement said in part.
