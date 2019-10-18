Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Saturday, food service facilities in Baltimore will be prohibited from using containers made from polystyrene foam, commonly known as styrofoam.
Baltimore’s styrofoam container ban will include everything from foam to-go boxes to trays, cups and bowls. Fines start at $200.
Proponents say the ban will protect the environment and keep styrofoam out of area waterways and landfills.
The city council unanimously approved the ban last year. Then-Mayor Catherine Pugh signed it into law in April 2018.
A statewide ban will take effect in 2020.
