PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 43-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Briana Green in the town of Fairmount Heights.
The suspect is 43-year-old Charles Kelly, Jr., of the 2400 block of Fairhill Drive in Suitland.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of 56th Avenue for a shooting where they discovered Green inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation showed the shooting was domestic-related, as Kelly and the victim were in a relationship, according to police.
Kelly is charged with first- and second-degree murder, among additional charges and is being held without bond.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call: Homicide Unit – 301-772-4925.
Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
