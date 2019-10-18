  • WJZ 13On Air

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 43-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Briana Green in the town of Fairmount Heights.

The suspect is 43-year-old Charles Kelly, Jr., of the 2400 block of Fairhill Drive in Suitland.

Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 56th Avenue for a shooting where they discovered Green inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed the shooting was domestic-related, as Kelly and the victim were in a relationship, according to police.

Kelly is charged with first- and second-degree murder, among additional charges and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call: Homicide Unit – 301-772-4925.

Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju'waun Morgan

