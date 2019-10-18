Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Animal Control officials are hosting another free vaccination clinic to help protect dogs from a deadly disease that has killed three dogs in the county in recent weeks.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease among dogs that makes them extremely sick and is usually fatal.
The next clinic is a follow-up to a vaccination event held earlier this week. Free vaccinations for dogs will be given in the parking lot at the corner of Arwell Court & Pioneer Drive on October 30 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Owners who went to the October 15 clinic should bring their dogs back to receive a second parvo vaccination.
In order to attend the clinic, dogs should be on a leash, under control, and owners should provide identification of their pets’ vaccination certificates, officials said.
Animals from outside are advised not be brought to the clinic as it would increase their risk of exposure to parvovirus, officials said.
