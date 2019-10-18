  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral for former Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings has been scheduled for Friday, October 25.

The funeral will be held at New Psalmist Baptist Church, 6020 Marion Drive in Baltimore.

A wake will begin at 8 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 10 a.m.

Cummings died early Thursday morning at age 68.

In lieu of flowers, Cummings’ family is asking donations be made to the Elijah Cummings Youth Program.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

 

