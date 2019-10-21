Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral for former Baltimore mayor Thomas “Young Tommy” D’Alesandro, III, has been set for Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Baltimore said.
Plans call for a funeral to be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 740 North Calvert Street, the archdiocese said. More details have yet to be announced.
D’Alesandro, who served one term as mayor from 1967 to 1971, died over the weekend from complications caused by a stroke. He was 90 years old.
He was the oldest brother of current U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
