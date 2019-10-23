BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police officials announce an independent review of the Gun Trace Task Force.
Other than providing documents, interviews and information, the police will not have any involvement in the review.
Michael Bromwich of DC law firm Steptoe & Johnson will head the review. Bromwich is the former inspector general of the Department of Justice.
Commissioner Michael Harrison announces the department has launched an independent review into the actions of the Gun Trace Task Force. pic.twitter.com/MXpCOCPhLZ
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) October 23, 2019
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison made the announcement on Wednesday morning in a press conference at police headquarters.
“In my opinion [Bromwich] is uniquely qualified to lead the review of the Gun Trace Task Force,” Harrison said.
The scope of the review will be established by Bromwich and his team who will then share it with the DOJ, the consent decree monitoring team and U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, who’s overseeing the consent decree.
“Baltimore Police Department’s only role will be to provide whatever information he asks for,” Harrison said. “I expect all members of our department will provide Mr. Bromwich and his team as much detailed information as possible.”
“Since my very first day on the job and since my very first meeting with Judge Bredar… I recognize how important it is to this department and to the court to understand the circumstances that allowed the GTTF activities take place and to go one for so long,” he added. “Those that don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.”
