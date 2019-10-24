Comments
BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Audrey Avenue in Brooklyn.
Detectives are on scene.
One person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
