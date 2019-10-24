HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Lies In State At U.S. Capitol
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Audrey Avenue in Brooklyn.

One person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments