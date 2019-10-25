TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A candlelight vigil was held for a 17-year-old George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology student who died in a freak accident during a Tuesday morning crash in Towson.
Baltimore County Police said Kayla Perry was driving to school around 7:15 a.m. when she crashed her car along North Charles Street.
The car came to rest on a guardrail after investigators said it broke a utility pole. The wires, still intact, were pulled across Charles Street and hit by oncoming traffic.
The wires then struck Perry, who died as a result.
Classmates, family, and friends mourned Perry’s loss, but are also celebrated her life.
Many remembered Perry for her smile and laugh, and dance, which she was studying at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology.
Friends told WJZ Perry would want them to remain strong and stay positive to celebrate her life.
