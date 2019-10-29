Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — FBI Baltimore announced they have arrested Fletcher Dorsett, who is accused of a series of bank robberies in the Baltimore County area.
Update: Fletcher Dorsett has been arrested. Yesterday after robbing the Bank of America in White Marsh an off-duty @baltcountypd officer arrested him as he tried to flee the bank. (1/2) https://t.co/bSiB7c69rv
— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) October 29, 2019
Yesterday, after reportedly robbing the Bank of America in White Marsh, an off-duty Baltimore County police officer arrested him as he tried to flee the bank, FBI Baltimore said.
FBI Baltimore worked with local officials including Baltimore County Police. The 51-year-old was also wanted for a bank robbery in Annapolis on Thursday.
