WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — FBI Baltimore announced they have arrested Fletcher Dorsett, who is accused of a series of bank robberies in the Baltimore County area.

Yesterday, after reportedly robbing the Bank of America in White Marsh, an off-duty Baltimore County police officer arrested him as he tried to flee the bank, FBI Baltimore said.

FBI Baltimore worked with local officials including Baltimore County Police. The 51-year-old was also wanted for a bank robbery in Annapolis on Thursday.

