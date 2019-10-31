



Several neighborhoods in Baltimore are hoping to reschedule Halloween trick-or-treating for Friday or Saturday after a forecast of rain and possibly severe weather Thursday.

So should there be a rain date for trick-or-treating or should the holiday be moved to Saturday?

#Halloween is serving up more tricks than treats in the weather department! Most of #Maryland is under an enhanced risk for severe storms. This is something to take seriously. Get your trick or treating in early as the window for the strongest storms is around 7-9 tonight. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/dXdFvxJQM8 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 31, 2019

It’s not the first time this has been debated.

Some Baltimore communities have said depending on the weather, they may end up handing out candy on Friday, according to posts in various neighborhood groups on social media.

Residents in Greektown and Brewers Hill have said they’ll postpone trick-or-treating until Friday if it rains, while other neighborhoods like Patterson Park and Canton have said it’ll continue Thursday no matter what. Highlandtown is hosting a trick-or-treat on their “Main Street” or South Conkling Avenue Thursday from 3-6 p.m.

Most communities are still holding trick-or-treating on Halloween.

You should check with your local neighborhood association or municipality for details.

So if there’s a rain date, will it be moved to Saturday?

It’s been a yearly debate over the last few years. People saying it would be safer and easier to just move Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

Last year. the Halloween & Costume Association wanted to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

This year, a petition is circling to also give kids the day after Halloween off.

So what do you think? Should there be a rain date for Halloween?

If you’ve rescheduled your Halloween trick-or-treating or want to promote an alternative Halloween event, email cbsbaltimore@wjz.com.