EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County authorities are searching for a 16-year-old murder suspect who they say killed a Joppa man last week.

Anthony Lamar Martin, Jr., 16 of the 2900 block of Siwanoy Drive in Edgewood is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Edgewood from Friday.

The shooting killed a 40-year-old Joppa man, Joshua Dwayne Crouse. He was shot at around 3:19 a.m. in the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive.

Deputies were on foot patrol when they heard gunshots coming from that area.

