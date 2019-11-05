Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Windsor Mill man who was the leader of a Maryland gang was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for murder and racketeering, the justice department said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Windsor Mill man who was the leader of a Maryland gang was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for murder and racketeering, the justice department said.
Dante Bailey, also known as “Gutta,” “Almighty” and “Wolf,” was the leader of the Murdaland Mafia Piru gang, a subset of the Bloods, officials said. He and three others were convicted in April after a six-week trial.
At trial, jurors found Bailey took part in a number of gang-related crimes in Baltimore and Baltimore County, including murder, extortion, witness tampering and drug distribution, the department said.
Another MMP gang member, Jamal Lockley, 40, of Baltimore, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release for racketeering and drug conspiracies.
In total, 25 people were convicted in the case, all but one of whom have been sentenced.
You must log in to post a comment.