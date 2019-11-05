OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Popeyes is speaking out after an alleged altercation over their spicy chicken sandwich at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill on Monday.

“What happened in Maryland last night is a tragedy and we are saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends. We, along with the franchisee, are fully cooperating with local authorities and actively working to gather more information.”

A man was fatally stabbed outside the restaurant in Prince George’s County over the release of the new sandwich, officials said.

Friends are saying that the fight was not over the chicken sandwich but wouldn’t elaborate to WJZ on what the two men were actually fighting about.

When officers arrived at the scene to investigate they found a 28-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. He’s only been identified as “KD” by his friends, who have set up a memorial for him outside the restaurant in Oxon Hill.

Police have not verified this information or identified the victim yet.

A small memorial has been started by friends in a parking spot outside the @PopeyesChicken restaurant in #OxonHill @wjz https://t.co/dGGhtYQdrp pic.twitter.com/VEbdCNNyRO — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) November 5, 2019

Prince George’s County Police are set to update the public with a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

WJZ will update when we have more information.