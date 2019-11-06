Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Could Maryland see snow before Thanksgiving?
Parts of Maryland could see a few snowflakes by next week.
Areas north and west of Baltimore have a chance of snowflakes Thursday night, though no accumulation is expected.
Other parts of the state, including Baltimore, could see light snow Monday and Tuesday.
We’re still a few days away, though, so the forecast could change before then.
