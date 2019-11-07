Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The trial to determine the state of accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos’ sanity will be on March 4, 2020.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The trial to determine the state of accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos’ sanity will be on March 4, 2020.
Ramos pleaded guilty to 23 criminal counts after originally pleading not guilty on Oct. 28.
RELATED STORIES:
- Judge Accepts Accused Capital Gazette Shooter Jarrod Ramos’ Guilty Plea; Ramos Requests Jury Determine Sanity
- Judge: Doctor Says Jarrod Ramos, Accused In Capital Gazette Slaying, Is Sane
He calmly admitted in court that he committed five murders and of other crimes in a mass shooting that killed five people last year at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis.
His surprise guilty plea came just days before his trial in the June 28, 2018 massacre that killed Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.
This second trial will determine whether or not Ramos was sane at the time of the shooting.
During a pre-trial hearing in October, aa forensic psychiatrist for the state health department said Ramos was sane.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.