Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was killed in a shooting in south Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was killed in a shooting in south Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to a home in the 4400 block of Fairhaven Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the woman inside an apartment with at least one gunshot wound.
The woman died at the scene, police said.
Police have not said if the shooting is related to another nearby shooting that happened an hour later and left a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.