GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that they say spurred from a home invasion in Glen Burnie early Thursday morning.
Nabbs Creek Road and Solley Road are closed for the investigation.
Anne Arundel County Police said a homeowner in the area was checking his chicken coop when he heard a noise coming from the house.
He went inside and saw his fiancee struggling with two intruders. The man grabbed his shotgun and shot one of the intruders in the leg as they were fleeing.
The second suspect is still on the loose, but police said there is no immediate threat to the community.
Police said the four people may have known each other, and that the home invasion could be targeted.
Nabbs Creek Road and Solley Road is closed due to a shooting investigation. Adult victims shot with non-life threatening injuries. Further information will post when available.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 7, 2019
Both the homeowner’s fiancee and the intruder who was shot were taken to the hospital.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.