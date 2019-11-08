Comments
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A tow truck driver hit and killed while helping a motorist with a flat tire Wednesday night has been identified as 63-year-old David Reinerio Pineda Alvarez.
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A tow truck driver hit and killed while helping a motorist with a flat tire Wednesday night has been identified as 63-year-old David Reinerio Pineda Alvarez.
Alvarez was exiting his vehicle and walking up to the vehicle with the flat tire, which was on the shoulder of the road near Branch Avenue and Coventry Way in Temple Hills, when a driver hit the disabled vehicle, Alvarez and possibly the tow truck, police said.
Police believe the suspect vehicle may be a 1999 to 2007 white or beige Cadillac Escalade with damage on its passenger side.
The tow truck had its lights flashing and was on the shoulder of the road at the time of the crash, police said.
Police are still investigating the crash; anyone with information is asked to call them at 301-568-8101.
You must log in to post a comment.