BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson has joined an elite club that has just one other member, in addition to delivering the longest touchdown run of his career.
In Sunday’s 49-13 defeat against the winless Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson became the second player in NFL history to get a perfect passer rating (158.3) in multiple games within a single season.
The only other player to hit that milestone was Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had two in 2007.
The 47-yard run gave Jackson his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, and also secured the lead against the Bengals.
He is also the sixth player in NFL history with perfect passer ratings in multiple career games.
