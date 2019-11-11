BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The body-worn camera video from a police-involved shooting on October 30 is set to be released Tuesday during a press conference with the Public Integrity Bureau, Baltimore Police announced Monday.
The presser will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
An armed suspect was shot and killed on October 30 outside of a Rite-Aid in north Baltimore, injuring two police officers in the process.
The officers received minor injuries are being treated for their injuries. They were reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
Police say a detective called in a report to the northern district about a suspect vehicle linked to an October 9 robbery at the Horseshoe Casino.
The two officers approached the suspect, later identified as John Feggins, a 24-year-old from Philadelphia, and ordered him out of his vehicle.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said according to video the subject was seen launching at the officer with a gun in his hand.
The investigation is being overseen by the consent decree monitor as well.
