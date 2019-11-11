



Coach John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson had a heart to heart sideline conversation at Cincinnati while Jackson was having (one of) the games of his life, and it’s about the purest thing we’ve ever seen.

Harbaugh caught up with the quarterback while he was off the field during Sunday’s matchup.

Harbaugh told Jackson that while most quarterbacks worry about stats, Jackson is a leader, and that’s why he loves him- and why his team loves him.

"You changed the game, man." Coach Harbaugh's sideline convo with @Lj_era8 at Cincinnati: pic.twitter.com/RR5buBCK3X — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 11, 2019

Jackson came off of a record-breaking, career-defining night, after he helped lead the Ravens to a crushing win against the Bengals on Sunday.

“I love the way you play too. You just don’t flinch, you just attack, all you do is attack,” Harbaugh commented to him.

“It’s all I know,” Jackson responded.

“You changed the game, man… you know how many little kids in this country are going to be wearing number 8 playing quarterback for the next 20 years?” Harbaugh added.

“I can’t wait to see it, when I’m older, but right now I gotta get to the Super Bowl,” Jackson said.

Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, and added 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries during Sunday’s 49-13 win over the Bengals, according to CBS Sports.

He even created his own signature spin-move as he, off a zone read, twisted and turned up field for the now-legendary 47-yard touchdown run.

He set a career-high for completion percentage in a game in which he threw multiple passes, 88.2 percent, and boasted a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating for the second time this season.

He became the second player in NFL history to ever get a perfect passer rating (158.3) in multiple games within a single season. The only other player to hit that milestone was Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had two in 2007.

Next up, the Ravens will face off against the Houston Texans.