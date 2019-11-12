Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ATF Baltimore and Baltimore police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of whoever killed a Catonsville man earlier this month in Baltimore.
Jordan Taylor was shot and killed in his home on November 5 during a home invasion in the 4800 block of Clifton Ave at around 9:40 p.m.
Taylor was found by police shortly after with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police describe the suspects as three black men involved in the home invasion.
Call 888-ATF-TIPS with information.
