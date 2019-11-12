Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore fugitive was arrested in Florida last week by ATF special agents.
Marlowe Harvard was the last of six suspects to be arrested since indictment in August 2019.
Harvard was among six defendants federally charged with narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
