BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore fugitive was arrested in Florida last week by ATF special agents.

Marlowe Harvard was the last of six suspects to be arrested since indictment in August 2019.

2 ATF Fugitives Arrested In Baltimore City & County For Alleged Drug Trafficking, 1 Still Wanted

Harvard was among six defendants federally charged with narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

