



Prince George’s County police are investigating another targeted robbery of an off-campus home near the University of Maryland in College Park.

Police said they believe the victims were targeted because at least one of the victims was involved in the illegal sale of marijuana.

Around 7:15 p.m. on November 11, three suspect broke into a home in the 7400 block of Dickinson Avenue.

The suspects, at least two armed with guns, demanded cash from the residents. Once they got the money, they fled.

A similar armed robbery occurred on Oct. 30 in the 7500 block of Dickinson Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Detectives also believe the victims in this case were targeted due to the illegal sale of marijuana.

Each house had six to eight UMD students living there.

“We wanted to address our community because we know there is concern, but we want to reiterate that these are not random crimes at all. So far the investigation has revealed the robberies, in both cases, surround individuals who are engaged in the illegal sale of marijuana and were targeted as a result of those criminal pursuits and activities,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.

Police don’t believe there’s a link between the cases, but detectives continue to investigate the crimes.

No one has been charged yet in the case, including the students who may have been selling the drugs.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4905. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)