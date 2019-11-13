BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Although there is no snow in the forecast this week, city leaders are assuring the public they’re prepared for snow this upcoming winter.
Steve Sharky, the director of the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, says they have been working since early summer to execute their snow plan.
Sharky added the entire snow fleet has been updated, plows for the bike lanes have been added, and the program that pays teens to shovel their neighbors walkways has been relaunched.
“During a storm, primary and secondary roadways will be addressed simultaneously for more efficient plowing operations” Sharky said. “We also use brine applications to pre-treat city gateways which helps with more efficient snow removal efforts.”
Last week the department held a mock snow emergency exercise to work out the kinks.
The city’s salt domes are fully stocked with 15-thousand tons of salt stored up and waiting to go.
