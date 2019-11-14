OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — The suspect wanted for fatally stabbing a man outside of a Popeyes in Prince George’s County has been arrested.
30-year-old Ricoh McClain was wanted for stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis after the two got in a verbal argument after the victim cut in front of several customers waiting to order food.
The two then got out of line, walked out of the front door together and McClain immediately stabbed Davis, police said.
Davis was found by police outside in the parking lot suffering from a single stab wound. He died at an area hospital shortly after.
McClain then fled from the area. Police do not believe the two knew each other beforehand.
A Prince George’s County police officer first identified him after seeing surveillance images and seeing him from previous investigation stops.
He is charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment- and should be considered armed and dangerous.
