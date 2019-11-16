UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Public Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a physical altercation with a student inside of a classroom at Largo High School.
The teacher has been identified as 36-year-old Vivian Noirie of Paul Drive in Clinton.
According to police, a 17-year-old student was upset with Noirie for contacting their parents the night before. The student approached the teacher and a physical altercation ensued.
Police say that the student admitted to stepping on the teacher’s foot and bumping her with her shoulder. The teacher then allegedly struck the student.
School employees quickly stepped in and separated the teacher and student. Once they were separated, the student grabbed the teacher from behind and repeatedly struck her before being separated again, according to police.
Noirie is charged with physical child abuse and second-degree assault.
Detectives are also petitioning for charges against the student through the juvenile court system.
