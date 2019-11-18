LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Public Schools teacher who is facing charges in connection to a fight with a student inside a classroom at Largo High School has been released from jail, court records show.
36-year-old Vivian Noirie is charged with physical child abuse and second-degree assault.
Police said a 17-year-old student was upset with Noirie for contacting their parents the night before November 15, and approached Noirie when a physical altercation ensued.
The student reportedly admitted to stepping on the teacher’s foot and bumping her with her shoulder, and Noirie then allegedly struck the student.
School employees stepped in and separated the two, but once they were separated, the student grabbed the teacher from behind and repeatedly struck her before being separated again, police said.
Detectives are also petitioning for charges against the student through the juvenile court system.
Noirie’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of December 18.
