



First Lady Melania Trump was booed after she was introduced to speak at a youth summit on drugs in Baltimore County.

The First Lady was among a group of speakers set to address middle and high school students at the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at University of Maryland Baltimore County.

But as she was introduced to speak, she was booed loudly by the crowd as she walked onto the stage.

First Lady Melania Trump met with both applause and boo’s from a room full of students at the B’MORE Youth Opioid Summitt at UMBC. @wjz pic.twitter.com/44ZeAC98Rh — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) November 26, 2019

The chorus of booes lasted for about a minute — but hecklers continued to speak over her brief speech at the event.

Trump was undeterred and encouraged students to avoid drug use.

“Thank you to all of the students who are here. I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way,” she said.

According to CNN, it’s the first time the First Lady was booed at a solo event.

In July, President Donald Trump criticized late Congressman Elijah Cummings calling his district, which includes Baltimore, a “rat and rodent infested mess.”