BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With millions of Americans snapping up deals on Cyber Monday, thieves will have more opportunities to steal packages left on peoples’ doorsteps.
The problem is worse for Baltimoreans, according to SafeWise, which ranked the city fourth when it comes to the rate of porch pirates.
That ranking is down slightly from 2018 when the city was ranked third.
SafeWise looked at larceny-theft rates and Google Trends data for stolen packages to compile its list, which placed the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose metro area at the top, followed by Salt Lake City, Utah, and Portland, Oregon.
The company recommends installing security cameras, using pickup spots like an Amazon Locker and picking up packages in-person to avoid the risk of theft.
