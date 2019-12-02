



The 23-year-old driver who pleaded guilty to two counts of automobile manslaughter in a crash that killed 60-year-old Deborah Limmer and her 5-year-old granddaughter, Delaney Gaddis was sentenced Monday.

Callie Schwarzman got 10 years for the July 23, 2018 fatal crash near Dulaney High School.

#BREAKING Callie Schwarzman gets 10 years for killing 5yo girl and her grandmother near Dulaney HS @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 2, 2019

Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed 60-Year-Old Woman, 5-Year-Old Granddaughter In Baltimore County

Video WJZ obtained from prosecutors showed Limmer pushing Gaddis in a stroller along Girdwood Road. Moments later, according to prosecutors, a Kia SUV with Schwarzman behind the wheel jumped the sidewalk, striking the pair.

Schwarzman stopped about a block away and rushes back toward the scene.

According to the Statement of Facts, she had THC, Klonopin, and Methadone in her system. She was also driving 44 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney speaks about sentence on 2 counts of automobile manslaughter @wjz pic.twitter.com/e5df0euJCG — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 2, 2019

At the hearing, family of the victims wept and spoke about how their lives were devastated by the crash.

Schwarzman said in court she takes responsibility for the crash. She was rushing to get to methadone clinic when she hit the victims.

The defense wanted six to eight years for Schwarzman.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney speaks about sentence on 2 counts of automobile manslaughter @wjz pic.twitter.com/e5df0euJCG — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 2, 2019

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.