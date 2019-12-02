Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Snow, Talkers, Wintry Mix


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some people who live on higher elevations woke up to some snow flurries Monday morning in Maryland, but more could see light snow mixed with rain on the commute home.

The wintry mix is expected in the late afternoon and early evening.

As for accumulation, Meteorologist Meg McNamara reports little to nothing at all.

