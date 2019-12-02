BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some people who live on higher elevations woke up to some snow flurries Monday morning in Maryland, but more could see light snow mixed with rain on the commute home.
The wintry mix is expected in the late afternoon and early evening.
I spy snow! Snow showers north and west of #Baltimore! We'll see a break in the precipitation midday before rain and flurries return late this afternoon into the evening! #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/DWr88FxyEy
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 2, 2019
As for accumulation, Meteorologist Meg McNamara reports little to nothing at all.
Little to no accumulation expected with the snow showers possible this evening. Most temps will stay above freezing until later. This chance for winter weather could make for a tricky commute home though with blowing snow flakes reducing visibility at times. #MDWX #Baltimore #WJZ pic.twitter.com/Q7xL6H5E77
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 2, 2019
