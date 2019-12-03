Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — German grocer Lidl is planning to open a store in Baltimore.
The company confirmed to WJZ that it has signed a lease at Northwood Commons off Argonne Drive and Hillen Road in north Baltimore.
At this time, they have not announced an opening date.
There are four other Lidl locations, the closest being in Aberdeen.
Lidl also opened a distribution center in Cecil County earlier this year.
