BALTIMORE (WJZ) — German grocer Lidl is planning to open a store in Baltimore.

The company confirmed to WJZ that it has signed a lease at Northwood Commons off Argonne Drive and Hillen Road in north Baltimore.

Credit: Lidl

At this time, they have not announced an opening date.

There are four other Lidl locations, the closest being in Aberdeen.

Lidl also opened a distribution center in Cecil County earlier this year.

 

