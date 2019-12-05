Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, NFL, NFL playoff tickets, NFL Playoffs, Ravens Playoff Tickets, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Want to see the Ravens in the playoffs? Now’s your chance, but it won’t be cheap!

The cheapest ticket currently listed on Ticketmaster is $300. That seat is located in the 500-level section of the upper deck.

The highest ticket currently listed on Ticketmaster is $1,001. That sea is located in the 100-level section of the lower bowl.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and can be purchased online on Ticketmaster or by calling 410-261-RAVE.

The date and time of a potential Wild Card or Divisional playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium will be announced at the end of the regular season.

The Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday and have a chance to clinch an AFC North Division title or a playoff berth.

