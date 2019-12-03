Filed Under:AFC North, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are on a roll having won eight straight games.

The Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday and have a chance to clinch an AFC North Division title with:

  1. A win + Pittsburgh loss or tie OR
  2. A tie + Pittsburgh loss

The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with:

  1. A win OR
  2. A tie + Houston loss or tie
  3. A tie + Tennessee loss or tie
  4. Houston loss + Indianapolis loss or tie + Oakland-Tennessee tie

Related Coverage: 

Continue to stay with WJZ all season long for your Ravens coverage.

Comments