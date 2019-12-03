Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are on a roll having won eight straight games.
The Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday and have a chance to clinch an AFC North Division title with:
- A win + Pittsburgh loss or tie OR
- A tie + Pittsburgh loss
The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A win OR
- A tie + Houston loss or tie
- A tie + Tennessee loss or tie
- Houston loss + Indianapolis loss or tie + Oakland-Tennessee tie
