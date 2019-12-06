



All charges against a 23-year-old man arrested in Baltimore on Monday were dropped after a video posted on social media shows officers pinning him to the ground.

The video, which was circulated on Instagram, including by mayoral candidate Carlmichael “Stokey” Cannady and civil rights activist Shaun King, shows two officers pinning a man later identified as David Dixon to the sidewalk with the stuffing from his jacket flying out.

As the person taking the video approaches, one of the officers reaches for his gun and says “Everybody step back.” The officer reaches for his gun once more in the video.

WARNING: Video Contains Profanity

The officers repeatedly yell at the man to put his hands behind his back. At one point, Dixon can be heard yelling “you’re choking me, sir.”

A police report of the incident said officers were conducting routine patrol in the 1600 block of West Lexington Street around 2:20 p.m. Monday when they saw a group standing outside a vacant property with a no trespassing sign.

When the officers drove past a second time minutes later, the group was at an adjacent property. The report said an officer saw David Dixon, 23, turn away from their view and reach for his waistband.

Officers spoke to the group and one officer grabbed the front of Dixon’s jacket to detain him, the report said. At that point, the officer said Dixon tried to flee, resisting arrest and hitting the officers, one in the face.

A detective used his Taser three times during the altercation, according to the report. Dixon was reportedly still fighting with officers and later bit the officer who wrote the report, breaking his skin. That officer then punched Dixon in the face, the report said.

After Dixon was arrested, officers reportedly found suspected cocaine as well as more than $1,000 in cash on him.

Charges Dropped Against Suspect In Viral Arrest Video, Baltimore Police Investigating Use Of Force

The officer was taken to a hospital and treated for the bite.

According to the report, the officer’s body-worn camera fell off during the struggle.

Dixon had been charged with felony drug possession, trespassing and resisting arrest.

In a statement Friday evening, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s office said those charges have since been dropped.

“Based on the review of the unreleased body worn camera footage, dismissal of the charges was warranted and further investigation has been initiated,” the statement said.

The police department said the video has been brought to their attention and the incident has been under investigation since it happened.