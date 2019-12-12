Comments
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A child was struck by a school bus in Bethesda Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The crash happened near Tanglewood Drive and Millwood Road.
Update – Tanglewood Drive and Millwood Road, Bethesda, child struck by school bus, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 juvenile Pri1 trauma https://t.co/afC4qVALrr
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 12, 2019
The child was taken to an area hospital.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
