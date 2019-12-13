  • WJZ 13On Air

BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The morning after a 9-year-old was struck and killed by a school bus in Bethesda, another student was struck while getting on a school bus in the same town.

According to Montgomery County police, the 17-year-old student was struck at Montrose Road and Bargate Court around 7:18 a.m.

The teen was struck by a Jeep trying to pass the school bus while it was stopped near a crosswalk, WUSA9 reports. The driver remained on scene.

The teen was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials tweeted.

Jennifer Baker, the principal of Walter Johnson High School, sent a letter to families about the incident, Bethesda Patch reported.

“A 12th grade student was struck by a car while crossing the street to board the school bus. Emergency services were called immediately and the student was transported to a local hospital,” Baker wrote. “Our thoughts are with the student, their family and friends.”

9-Year-Old Girl Struck, Killed By School Bus In Montgomery County

This comes a day after a 9-year-old Bradley Hills Elementary School student was struck and killed by a school bus.

This story is developing. 

