BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The morning after a 9-year-old was struck and killed by a school bus in Bethesda, another student was struck while getting on a school bus in the same town.
According to Montgomery County police, the 17-year-old student was struck at Montrose Road and Bargate Court around 7:18 a.m.
MCP on scene of a juvenile pedestrian struck at Montrose Road and Bargate Court. Vehicle remained on scene. Call received at 7:18 a.m. PIO enroute to the scene.
The teen was struck by a Jeep trying to pass the school bus while it was stopped near a crosswalk, WUSA9 reports. The driver remained on scene.
The teen was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials tweeted.
Update – Montrose Road, pedestrian struck @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 teenage Pri1 trauma w/ LT injuries, some lanes blocked, PD on scene https://t.co/hSLcy8Lcdz
Jennifer Baker, the principal of Walter Johnson High School, sent a letter to families about the incident, Bethesda Patch reported.
“A 12th grade student was struck by a car while crossing the street to board the school bus. Emergency services were called immediately and the student was transported to a local hospital,” Baker wrote. “Our thoughts are with the student, their family and friends.”
This comes a day after a 9-year-old Bradley Hills Elementary School student was struck and killed by a school bus.
This story is developing.
