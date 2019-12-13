Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s an annual tradition that this year falls on the Navy.
The U.S. Naval Academy’s 13th Company Midshipmen are running a football from Annapolis to Philadelphia ahead of the Army-Navy football game Saturday afternoon.
The company passed through Baltimore County Friday and got some help from the Baltimore County Police Department.
The @NavalAcademy 13th Company Midshipmen passed through Baltimore County on their run to Philadelphia for the @ArmyWP_Football vs @NavyFB football game! We were glad to be part of this annual tradition and help provide a safe route. ^NL pic.twitter.com/vldvvlQuRo
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 13, 2019
The game begins at 3 p.m. and will air on WJZ.
You must log in to post a comment.