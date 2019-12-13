RAVENS WINFan Excitement Continues To Build After Ravens Clinch AFC North
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s an annual tradition that this year falls on the Navy.

The U.S. Naval Academy’s 13th Company Midshipmen are running a football from Annapolis to Philadelphia ahead of the Army-Navy football game Saturday afternoon.

The company passed through Baltimore County Friday and got some help from the Baltimore County Police Department.

The game begins at 3 p.m. and will air on WJZ.

Credit: Baltimore County Police

