



The Arizona Cardinals Friday announced they have released linebacker Terrell Suggs, and almost immediately some on Twitter began calling for the longtime Raven to return to Baltimore.

CBS Sports reports Suggs had signed a one-year, $7 million with the Cardinals during the offseason. He had spent the first 16 years of his NFL career with the Ravens.

We have released LB Terrell Suggs. — Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2019

On the heels of the news, a number of Ravens fans began tweeting that Suggs should return to Maryland.

“A Terrell Suggs reunion would be good for the heart,” wrote Ravens Nation.

A Terrell Suggs reunion would be good for the heart. 💙 #RavensFlock #ComeBackHome — Ravens Nation (@TheOfficialRNL) December 13, 2019

“Now that ARZ cut Terrell Suggs, should the Ravens try to bring him home? Heck yes! That’s Ray Lewis “last ride” kind of stuff,” wrote former Ravens editor Sarah Ellison.

Now that ARZ cut Terrell Suggs, should the Ravens try to bring him home? Heck yes! That’s Ray Lewis “last ride” kind of stuff. Do the Ravens have the cap space? Yes. He’d only cost ~$700K. Would he make it to the Ravens as the last team in the waiver claim order? Ehhhhh😬😬😬 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 13, 2019

Even Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon appeared to weigh in on the news, tweeting simply “Come back home” as reports of Suggs’ release began to circulate.

Come back home — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 13, 2019

