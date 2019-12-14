Filed Under:Local TV, Ravens, Talkers, Terrell Suggs


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Could linebacker Terrell Suggs be headed back to Baltimore?

ESPN’s Adam Michaels reports that Suggs has his sights set on a reunion with the Ravens.

Of course, fans would love that too.

Michaels said Baltimore would have to pay Suggs $353,000 for the remainder of the season — something they can afford, but would they.

Technically, every other team in the NFL would have to pass on Suggs for the Ravens to get a chance to pick him up. That’s because the Ravens have the best record this season.

Suggs was released from the Cardinals Friday.

CBS Sports reported Suggs had signed a one-year, $7 million with the Cardinals during the offseason. He had spent the first 16 years of his NFL career with the Ravens.

 

