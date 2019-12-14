BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Could linebacker Terrell Suggs be headed back to Baltimore?
ESPN’s Adam Michaels reports that Suggs has his sights set on a reunion with the Ravens.
Per sources, former Arizona Cardinal Terrell Suggs has his sights set on a reunion with the Baltimore Ravens. What seems like a win-win for each side, Baltimore would only have to pay Suggs $353,000 for the remainder of the season & get some much needed help in the LB department.
— Adam Michaels (@AdamMikeESPN) December 13, 2019
Of course, fans would love that too.
Former Raven Terrell Suggs Released From Arizona Cardinals, Fans Say ‘Come Back Home’
Michaels said Baltimore would have to pay Suggs $353,000 for the remainder of the season — something they can afford, but would they.
Technically, every other team in the NFL would have to pass on Suggs for the Ravens to get a chance to pick him up. That’s because the Ravens have the best record this season.
Suggs was released from the Cardinals Friday.
CBS Sports reported Suggs had signed a one-year, $7 million with the Cardinals during the offseason. He had spent the first 16 years of his NFL career with the Ravens.
