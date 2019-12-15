Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A building in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood that partially collapsed due to a sinkhole has been demolished.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A building in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood that partially collapsed due to a sinkhole has been demolished.
Emergency crews responded to the home in the unit block of East Fort Avenue Saturday morning. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk where the collapse happened.
Sinkhole To Blame For Building Collapses In Federal Hill
Several neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.
The home was later condemned and demolished.
You must log in to post a comment.