BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A building in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood that partially collapsed due to a sinkhole has been demolished.

Emergency crews responded to the home in the unit block of East Fort Avenue Saturday morning. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk where the collapse happened.

A building partially collapsed on East Fort Avenue Saturday morning due to a sinkhole.

Several neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

A building that partially collapsed due to a sinkhole was condemned and demolished.

The home was later condemned and demolished.

