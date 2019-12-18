SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A year later, Anne Arundel County Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects involved in the fatal shooting of John Edward Price, Jr.
Police said Price, 28, of Glen Burnie was shot and killed on Dec. 30, 2018 in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn. His death was ruled a homicide.
Detectives are asking against for the public’s help to find Price’s killer.
A reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the murder Price Jr.
Police Offering $10K Reward In Glen Burnie Man’s Murder
We are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips app and submit your tip. Tips may also be submitted via www.metrocrimestoppers.org.