BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s not surprising but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has broken another record.

What’s unique about this one — is he’s the first player in NFL history to do so.

Lamar Jackson has rushed 1,103 yards this season and thrown 33 touchdowns so far this season.

ESPN reports he’s the first one in the NFL to do both in a season.

Jackson was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.

Calls for him to be named the MVP continue as the Ravens continue their momentum toward the playoffs.

The team is on a 10-game winning streak and will play the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday

