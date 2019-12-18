Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another week, more Lamarmania! For the fifth time this season, Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Jackson has tied the NFL record for the most POW awards in a single season.
ANOTHER AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for @Lj_era8 ‼️
Ties the NFL record for most offensive POW awards in a single season‼️ pic.twitter.com/icxF8eRNwT
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2019
This just a day after 12 Ravens players were named to the Pro Bowl. But they won’t make it to the Pro Bowl, if the team ends up at the biggest game this year!
Calls for Jackson to be named the league MVP continue as his gear sells out at local stores.
The Ravens will be in Cleveland Sunday as they face the Browns at 1 p.m.