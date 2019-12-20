FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Rudolph Jericho Smith, a 37-year-old Frederick man, was sentenced to 30 years, with all but 9 years suspended, for assault and knowingly transmitting HIV to three women.
The sentencing came down Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court by Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher.
After the sentence, Smith will be on five years probation.
Smith entered an Alford plea to three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of knowingly attempting to transfer HIV on Sept. 13, 2019.
An Alford plea is a type of guilty plea, where the defendant doesn’t formally admit guilt, but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to convict them.
Frederick Police began the investigation into Smith in the Summer of 2017 when women reported that they believe Smith infected them with HIV. During the investigation police learned, Smith knew he was HIV positive but continued to have unprotected sex with women.
“While HIV is not what it was 15 years ago with effective treatments that now exist, these victims will be impacted by this defendant’s actions for the rest of their lives,” said State’s Attorney Charlie Smith.