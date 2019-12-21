Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in southeast Baltimore.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Milton Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.