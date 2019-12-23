BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have charged a 28-year-old Glen Rock, Pa. man with two carjacking and car thefts in connection to an incident on Interstate 83 Thursday morning.
Shawn Johnson was charged with two counts each of carjacking, motor vehicle theft, theft under $25,000 and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle. He is being held without bail and will be taken to a Baltimore County detention center after he’s released from an area hospital, where he’s being treated for injuries sustained.
State Police Investigating 2 Carjackings, 3 Related Crashes On I-83 South
Johnson was allegedly driving a Honda Civic he did not own when he crashed into two other cars along I-83 South in the area of Timonium Road around 8:30 a.m., police said.
He then proceeded to allegedly carjack two other women and crash their cars before he was finally stopped by a Good Samaritan and later apprehended by a Baltimore City sheriff’s deputy.
One victim, a passenger in one of the vehicles in the first crash, was injured.
Police have not released a mugshot of Johnson as he’s still hospitalized.